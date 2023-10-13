Ato Forson ambulance case: Seth Terkper to testify via video link from US

Seth Terkper and Cassiel Ato Forson

Former finance minister, Seth Terkper, is set to testify remotely in a case involving his former deputy and Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson.

Terkper, who is currently out of the country is a defence witness and will testify via video link from his base in the United States of America, defence lawyer, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo told the court.



Ato Forson is standing trial for causing financial loss of over €2 million to the state in the purchase of some ambulances in 2009.



Terkper tendered his witness statement on 11 October but the trial judge accepted Tameklo's excuse of his absence and okayed the testimony via video link.



GhanaWeb has it on record that Terkper will be cross-examined by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, when the trial restarts on Thursday 18 October.



Lawyers for the two other accused standing trial together with Cassiel Ato Forson will also take turns to cross-examine Terkper.



Charges

The three accused – Cassiel Ato Forson, Sylvester Anemana (a senior official at the Ministry of Health) and Richard Jakpa (a businessman) – have been charged on five counts in total.



These are:



Wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic of Ghana, contrary to Section 179A (3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29);



Abetment of crime, namely wilfully causing financial loss to the state, contrary to Sections 20 (1) and 179 A (3)(a) of the same Criminal Offences Act 1960;



Contravention of the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663), contrary to Section 92 (2)(b) of the said act, and



Intentionally misapplying public property, contrary to Section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act 1977 (SMCD 140).

