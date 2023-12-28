Ato Forson celebrates Christmas holidays with Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituents

Ato Forson with some of the beneficiaries

Source: Ernest Arhinful, Contributor

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, shared the joy of the 2023 Christmas holidays with constituents in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency.

Dr. Ato Forson expressed that the occasion renewed his energy and commitment to work for Ghana, aiming for the prosperity of its citizens.



In a subsequent social media post on Thursday, December 28, the former Deputy Finance Minister affirmed his dedication to hard work in the coming year.



He emphasised his focus on holding the Akufo-Addo government accountable and striving to improve the lives of Ghanaians through the efforts of NDC MPs in Parliament.

“I celebrated Christmas with my cherished constituents across the communities in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency.”



“The meaningful interactions and genuine warmth from my constituents fuel and strengthen my commitment to work for Ghana,” he posted on X.