Ato Forson mourns the passing of Dr Sherry Ayittey

Minority Leader in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Leader in parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has paid tribute to the former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Dr Hanny Sherry Ayittey.

The announcement of her demise was made by her family in a statement on Saturday, July 22, 2023, without providing specific details about the cause of her death.



In a heartfelt tribute posted on Facebook, Dr Ato Forson indicated that the passing of the former minister has created a void in the hearts of many.



“It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I eulogise the life and legacy of Hon. Dr. Sherry Hanni Ayittey, Vice Chairperson of our party and a former Minister.



“Her passing leaves a void in our hearts and a tremendous loss to our party and the nation. On behalf of the Minority Caucus, I extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Ayittey's family and loved ones,” part of the Facebook post read.

Dr. Forson emphasized that Sherry Ayittey's legacy will forever remain etched in the hearts of Ghanaians.



He added that the contributions of the former minister to the nation have been significant and will continue to serve as an inspiration for future generations.



“May the memories of her kindness, selflessness, and determination bring them comfort during this difficult time. Rest in eternal peace, Auntie Sherry.



“Your legacy will forever remain etched in our hearts, and your contributions to our great nation will continue to inspire generations to come,” the post concluded.

The passing of Dr Sherry Ayittey has undoubtedly left a profound impact on the nation, as her dedication and contributions to Ghana will be fondly remembered by all those whose lives she touched during her time in public service.



NW/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







