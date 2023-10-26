Ato Forson opts not to call three defence witnesses in ambulance case

Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Three defence witnesses who were expected to testify on behalf of former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, will no longer be presenting their testimonies in the ongoing ambulance case before the Accra High Court, Graphiconline.com reports.

The witnesses, including a former Comptroller and Accountant General, Seidu Kotomah, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, Patrick Nimo, and a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Henry Kofi Wampah, had been slated to provide their testimonies in support of Dr. Forson's defence.



However, during a court session on October 26, 2023, Dr. Forson's lawyer, Godwin Edudzie Tameklo, informed the court that these witnesses would not be testifying.



As a result, the court set aside a witness summons issued for Messrs. Nimo and Kotomah. Instead, the next witness to testify on behalf of Dr. Forson will be a former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia. The case has been adjourned to November 9, 2023.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan Essiam and the Minority Leader of Parliament, is facing trial alongside Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, and Richard Jakpa, a businessman.



They are accused of allegedly causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for Ghana between 2014 and 2016.



The defendants have pleaded not guilty to five counts, including wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, and intentionally misapplying public property.

According to the prosecution, Dr. Forson's involvement in securing Letters of Credit for the supply of 50 ambulances in favour of Big Sea General Trading Ltd. played a part in causing financial loss to the state, as the ambulances procured for the state were allegedly not fit for their intended purpose.



The case revolves around a proposal made by Richard Jakpa, a local representative of Big Sea General Trading Ltd., to supply 200 ambulances to the government with finance arranged from Stanbic Bank.



Parliament had approved the financing agreement between the government and Stanbic Bank.



The prosecution contends that Dr. Anemana sought approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for single-sourcing the supply of 200 ambulances from Big Sea, and Dr. Forson, in his capacity, subsequently requested Letters of Credit from the Bank of Ghana for the purchase of 50 ambulances from Big Sea.



NAY/SEA