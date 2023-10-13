Ato Forson refutes claims of plea bargain in media report

Minority Leader in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has categorically denied recent reports suggesting he sought a plea bargain arrangement with the Office of the Attorney General.

He described the reports as baseless and misleading.



Ato Forson, who previously served as the Deputy Minister of Health under the Mahama administration, was cited in a news report by Accra-based citinewsroom.com, indicating that he had sought a plea bargain with the Office of the Attorney General.



Addressing the allegations in a tweet, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson noted that the claims were not only false, but also malicious in intent.



“My attention has been drawn to a reportage attributed to the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, claiming that I have sought a plea bargain arrangement with the Office of the Attorney General. This claim is false, wicked, and evil, and is intended to incite public prejudice against me and undermine my right to a fair trial,” he said.



The Minority Leader in Parliament further stated that he has, at no point, approached the AG to discuss a plea bargain.

“I wish to state that I have not, at any point in time, approached anyone or authority to consider or discuss the said plea bargain that has been attributed to me. I hereby request that the Deputy Attorney-General Minister of Justice, and CitiNewsroom.com, take appropriate steps to correct this false reportage immediately,” he added.



NW/AE



