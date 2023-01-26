Ato Forson will not disappoint – Ajumako NDC

Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Constituency Executives for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the Central Region have expressed confidence in the newly-appointed Minority Leader who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Dr. Caseal Ato Forson.

They believe the former Deputy Finance Minister will never disappoint and therefore urge all NDC party members to rally behind him for victory.



According to them, there is no doubt that as the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr Ato Forson proved his mettle and it is glaringly clear that Nana Akufo Addo’s government has been messy due to its refusal to listen to the economic counsel of their revered Member of Parliament.



Addressing a Press Conference at the NDC Constituency Party Office at Ajumako, the Constituency Communication Officer, Mr. Galahad Alex Andoh noted that many of the unfortunate happening in our economy today were accurately predicted by Hon. Ato Forson but the intransigent Nana Addo failed to listen.

He called for unity among party members and also support the newly appointed Minority Leader to lead the charge in Parliament to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 election.



He commended the immediate-past Minority Leadership led by former Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu for their meritorious leadership throughout their tenure.



He asked the outgoing leadership of the Minority caucus to give the new leadership their unflinching support to ensure the NDC wrestles power from the NPP.