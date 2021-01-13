Atronie community discusses developmental challenges with Sunyani MCE

Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene

The chiefs and people of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality have held a meeting with the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene and deliberated on pertinent development challenges confronting the town.

Discussions were centred on access to education, potable drinking water, electricity extension, as well as inaccessible roads, drainage systems, and environmental sanitation.



Madam Owusu-Banahene, who is a native of the town, commended the people for their self-help and communal spirit and assured the assembly’s support to enable them meet their immediate development needs.



She emphasised that the Municipal Assembly alone could not shoulder the responsibility of development, saying communities which demonstrated commitment to push development would always attract the support of the assembly and other development partners.



Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated that government’s social intervention programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs), free Senior High School (FSHS), and the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) were all geared towards job creation and poverty reduction, and advised the people to support successful implementation of these programmes for their own benefit.



She stressed education remained the bedrock of every successful individual and appealed to the people to invest much in the education of the young generation.



Madam Owusu-Banahene said the assembly and for that matter the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that development shortfalls in local communities were addressed, and called on the people to also cherish and promote peace adding without peace it would be difficult for development to thrive.

She thanked the people for the invite and rallied their support by paying their taxes for the assembly to generate the required revenue needed for development.



Madam Owusu-Banahene also advised the people who are mainly farmers to form cooperatives to enable them easily access financial support from banks to expand their farm work.



Nana Amponsem Darko II, the Chief of Atronie explained the meeting was to enable the community to take stock, identify and find solutions to pertinent challenges impeding the progress of the area.



He appealed to the assembly to construct access roads and drainage systems to help address soil erosion in Atronie Township.



Nana Darko II further called on the assembly to provide residential accommodation for the police personnel serving in the area.