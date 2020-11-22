Atsiekpi Community unveils CHP compound

The completion of the project was tagged with a colourful durbar

The Atsiekpi Electoral Area in the Akatsi South Municipality has inaugurated a Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to enhance primary health in the area.

The completion of the project was tagged with a colourful durbar amidst dancing and drumming by residents who expressed excitement about the presence of the health facility.



Mr Daniel Amuzu Kale, Assembly-member for the Area, said the community financed the project with support from other philanthropists.



He commended Torgbui Ladzekpo Tetteh-Gefu IV, Dufia of Horti and a private businessman for funding the project in diverse ways.



Addressing participants at the commissioning ceremony at Gadzekpo, Mr Amuzu revealed that the project which commenced in 2012 was an initiative of about 18 communities, who contributed financially before its completion.



He also commended Torgbui Yao Katabo and regent Torgbui Kplormdo of Avukope for making the project successful.



Torgbui Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of Avenor Traditional Council, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Torgbui Awanya II, Chief of Live-Akplakope, praised the people of Atsiekpi electoral area for their good works.

He appealed to residents in the area to adhere to the existing COVID-19 protocols as well as ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the upcoming December polls.



Mr Bernard Asimenu, presiding, praised the communities involved in the completion of the project and urged them to do more for the growth of the area.



Regent Torgbui Kplormdo was given a special award for the numerous roles he played for the growth of the area.



Madam Aseye Jenifer Kumah, a senior nurse at the health centre, said the community had exhibited a significant achievement through communal spiritedness and appealed to residents to keep supporting the health facility for effective health delivery.



The ceremony was attended by chiefs, assembly members, health workers and heads of department among others.