Atsiekpoe riverbank community gets a modern health facility

The newly-built health facility

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

A riverbank community, Atsiekpoe in the North Tongu district of the Volta region has got its fair share of health needs as a modern health facility has been commissioned.

The facility that Stepping Stones constructed for Africa Foundation and the MP’s Office presents is the first ever health centre for the people since the community's existence.



People from the community used to patronise health centres in neighboring communities or have to come to the District Capital, Juapong to access health care.



The 'Green Clinic' as it is being called is to ease the stress community members go through and also provide the first step in seeking health needs.

Residents who could not hide their joy were grateful to the lawmaker for his continuous support to the community and urged him to do more to improve their livelihood.



The MP has undertaken several initiatives in the constituency and the region at large to help improve health care, education, security, and agriculture as well as solving unemployment with many policies and interventions.