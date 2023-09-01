Atta Akyea cautions COP Mensah against turning c'ttee hearing into trial of police service

Samuel Atta Akyea and COP George Alex Mensah

The Chairperson of the seven-member committee specially setup by parliament to investigate the contents of a leaked audio in which some senior police officers are heard plotting the ousting of the IGP, Samuel Atta Akyea, has warned against turning the hearing into a prosecution of the Ghana Police Service.

Referencing the turn of events during the first day of the hearing of COP George Alex Mensah, one of the policemen at the center of the leaked audio clip, the chair of the special committee reminded the senior police officer that what they were there to do was to look at the contents of the audio, and not a trial of the police service.



“Yesterday, we realized that if we are not careful this will be a trial of the entire police service,” Atta Akyea said.



His comments were on the back of a number of comments made by COP Alex Mensah on Thursday, August 31, 2023, when he appeared before the committee in parliament.



In one of such comments, the senior police officer, who has maintained a bold stance with a lot of the statements he made in the leaked audio, described the tenure of the current IGP, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as the worst he has ever seen in his 31 years in the service.



“What I said yesterday if you give me the chance today I will say so again, he is not managing the service well. For me, for the 31 years that I have been in the service, I can tell you he is the worst IGP we have had,” he said.

Among the details being shared by COP George Alex Mensah, he told the committee that he was disappointed that Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who was also at the center of the audio, recorded a private conversation he had with him.



