Atta Mills Institute does not have NDC colours - Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Koku Anyidoho

People with mindset that the Atta Mills Institute will be used to do the bidding of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been asked by the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Koku Anyidoho to debunk that thought.

According to him, the Atta Mills Institute like President Kuffour's Foundation does not have any political party colours as it is opened to all manner of people without partisan approach to its operations.



Reacting to those who feel the Atta Mills Institute is going contrary to the aspiration of the NDC, the former Deputy General Secretary set the record straight that the institute is established for the purpose of nation building.



He added that the country is still struggling and even dying of partisan-politics, making it their responsibility to lift the nation as he has a chart to keep for the glory of God.



“Just like President Kuffour’s foundation does not have NPP colours, the Atta Mills Institute also does not have NDC colours; it is for nation building because this country is struggling, dying and some of us must lift ourselves from the partisan-politics and lift this nation and I have a duty, a chart to keep I have and a God to glorify,” he explained.



He, however, said that his stance should not be construed to mean that he is done with politics, thus, politics is an institution which Jesus Christ even applied in his ministry as he asked his followers to give what is due Caesar to him and what is due God to Him as well.

“Give to your political party what is due to your political party and give to your nation what is due your nation. That is the simple law of life, and so I will give to NDC what is due the NDC and give to my nation what is due my nation,” he stated.



“I will give to God . . . I will respect authority of men but my love for my God and my prayer will not let man control me. God is controlling me, controlling my destiny but I will respect man and respect authority but then I will please God,” he added.



He maintained that the kind of partisan politics which ought to be promoted to the young ones should be the one guided by conscience and morality; bemoaning that too many young people are walking into political expedition without the chance of going through purgatory.



“I will encourage people to go into politics but let’s do it with conscience and with morality. Too many young people are walking into political expedition without the chance of even going through purgatory. Souls are dying and so Atta Mills Institute civic education and public policy advocacy, we shall help save souls. We will do politics but with morality and conscience,” he indicated.





