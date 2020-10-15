Atta Mills Institute gets ECOWAS elections observer status

Founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Atta-Mills Institute for Civic Education and Public Policy Advocacy, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has been selected by ECOWAS to join a Team of Elections Observers who will be in, Guinea, Conakry, between 14th October to 20th October, 2020, for the country’s Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, who is also currently the Vice President of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP), and President of the West Africa Bureau of CAPP, has been a very key figure in Ghana’s Fourth Republican dispensation and was the, Head of Communications for the Atta-Mills Campaign Team between 2006-2008; Presidential Aide to His Excellency President John Evans Atta-Mills and Head of Communications at the Office Of The President, Castle, Osu, between 2009-2012; as well as Deputy General Secretary (Incharge of Operations) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), 2014-2018.



A statement issued by the institute to announce this was optimistic the former director of communication at the presidency will bring his experience to bear in his new found role.



“Samuel Koku Anyidoho has travelled far and wide and consults internationally in the areas of, Governmental Affairs, Presidency Management, Crisis Communication, Political Communication, Elections Strategy, Political Party Management, Public Relations, Media Relations, and Speech Writing, and walks into his new assignment with depths of knowledge and vastness of experience in Governance and Elections matters.”



Mr. Anyidoho, was the Speech Writer for President John Evans Atta-Mills; has written extensively on varying themes; has had many Feature Articles published in various National and Private newspapers and also on countless credible websites.

The Institute believes Mr. Anyidoho will leave a lasting positive mark during his tour of Guinea by projecting the ideals and beliefs of the Atta-Mills Institute to another level.



‘Mr. Anyidoho has his own webpage, kokuanyidoho.wordpress.com Having caught the attention of ECOWAS by dint of hard work and years of commitment to the course of, democracy, good governance, nation-building, and, politics with integrity, Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho is expected to once again leave a lasting positive mark during his tour of duty in Guinea and plant the Atta-Mills Institute on an extremely high international pedestal.”



The statement was grateful to the almighty God saying: ‘Glory and honour to God Almighty for His abundant Grace and Mercies!!!”