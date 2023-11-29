Atta-Mills Institute joins first-ever stakeholder engagement for national religious policy

Some of the team members

Under the auspices of the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MCRA), and with the support of the United Nations Fund for Population (UNFPA), the first-ever Greater-Accra Stakeholder Engagement to fashion out a National Religious Policy, was held at the, La Palm Hotel, in Accra, on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Since 1957, though various constitutions have enshrined the need for, Freedom of Worship – making Ghana a Secular State, there has not been any National Policy to guide the blanket Freedom of Worship that has existed and has been subjected to all kinds of abuse because of is extreme open-mindedness.



Article 21 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution states: “Freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such practice”.



With such an extremely hydra-headed and cork-less “freedom to practice ANY religion and to MANIFEST such PRACTICE”, Ghana has conspired to allow certain aspects of Religion to travel in all kinds of muddy/murky and cataclysmic waters – a reason for the current need to fashion out an acceptable workable National Policy that would in essence, pull the brakes on the aspects of Religion that do not auger well for national cohesion and also infringe on human dignity.



The Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), which is a Public Policy Advocacy Think Tank that is focused on Transformational Leadership for nation-building, was part of the over 90, Religious, Traditional, State, and Non-State Bodies, that were assembled for this all-important National Assignment.



Founder and CEO of AMI, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a Nationalist, Patriot, Political Theologian, led the AMI Team that partook in the in Stakeholder Engagement.

The Christian Council, Trinity Theological Seminary, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Office of the National Chief Imam, Tijaniya Moslem Movement, Wulomei, La Traditional Council, Nungua Traditional Council, Africania Mission, Hare Krishnas, Eckankar, Religious Departments of Academic Institutions, Security Services, and Political Parties, were among the over-90 Bodies invited.



While virtually all the Invitees were present, conspicuously missing, were the Political Parties.



As stated earlier, this Greater Accra Event is meant to be the Foundation Stone for the Religious Policy, and out of the brainstorming session yesterday, other such quality/critical engagements shall be part of the compendium till an agreeable workable National Religious Policy is fashioned out to move Ghana to an acceptable level leveraging fully so that we can enjoy the essential derivatives of our Anthem, “God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong …”.



Professor Harry Korku Agbanu, a senior academic at the Department for Religious Studies, University of Ghana, was the Lead Facilitator and was supported by Azasu, from the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).



The National Stakeholder Engagement took place between 20th to 27th November 2023 and has touched base in all the 16 Regions of Ghana.