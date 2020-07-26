General News

Atta Mills Institute not for political, parochial or partisan purpose - Anyidoho

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Atta Mills Institute (AMI) Koku Anyidoho had offered himself to be the rock in which Late former President Miil’s legacy shall be built.

He said at the 8 remembrances and wreath-laying ceremony at the Asomdwoe Park where the mortal of the late Ghanaian President lies that “on this occasion as Christ told Peter he is the rock from which the church will be built, Kofi with your permission as the son of the late President, I offer myself to be the rock on which your father’s legacy shall be built,”



He explained that the Atta Mills Institute will further the cause of building a Better Ghana.



He states in no uncertain terms that the AMI is not for partisan, parochial or political purpose, it’s to further the cause of building a Better Ghana including civic education, policy advisory among others.

An elated Anyidoho said “the legend must be celebrated and remembered,” he said.





