Atta Mills Library will be Akufo-Addo’s legacy, not free SHS - Koku Anyidoho

President Akufo-Addo and Koku Anyidoho

The Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has expressed gratitude to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for assuming management responsibilities of the Atta Mills Presidential Library in Cape Coast, Central Region.

He argued that the project spearheaded by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuafo-Addo will be remembered as one of his best legacies, and not the famous Free SHS policy.



Speaking in an interview on Onua FM on July 18, 2023, Koku Anyidoho, who previously served as an aide to the late President Atta Mills, commended President Akufo-Addo's administration for its efforts in safeguarding the legacies of former presidents.



He expressed his satisfaction and relief, knowing that the library would now be operational to preserve the memory and contributions of the late President Atta Mills. He referred to this act as one of the legacies of President Akufo-Addo's government, showcasing its commitment to honoring and protecting the achievements of past leaders.



“This will be one of the legacies of the current government, led by President Akufo-Addo, that is protecting the legacies of former presidents.”

“Look at the reconstruction of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park; very beautiful, and that of the Atta Mills Presidential Library at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



“This will be Akufo-Addo’s legacy and not the Free SHS policy because such will protect the legacies of former presidents,” 3news.com quoted him as saying.



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) and the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), has taken over the management of the Atta Mills Presidential Library.



The facility, which was completed and inaugurated in 2016, had been left to deteriorate due to a dispute between the contractor, Mamdev Ghana Limited, and the government over alleged non-payment for the work done.

However, Mamdev Ghana Limited has now handed over the facility to the government for renovation and commissioning. The GTA, GMMB, and GLA have jointly committed to revitalizing the library and ensuring its functionality within three months.



