Politics Tue, 7 Jul 2020

Atta-Mills et al congratulate Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have poured congratulatory messages on Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang following her nomination as John Dramani Mahama’s running mate for the December 7 elections.

The former Minister of Education was on Monday accepted Mr Mahama’s running mate by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC.

She is said to have received a unanimous endorsement by NEC.

A few moments after the announcement, some members of the NDC took to social media to congratulate Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who is also the first female to be Vice-Chancellor in a public university in Ghana.

Among the NDC members to talk highly of the former Education Minister is the leader of the NDC, Mr Mahama, who described her as “God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model”.

Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency Samuel Atta-Mills also congratulated her.

“Congratulations, my sister, you trust you!,” the brother of NDC’s 1996 Vice Presidential candidate, John Evans Atta Mills, said.

Source: 3 News

