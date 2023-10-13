Attack on UTV: Don't spare the NPP 'thug,' let the law deal with them - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has asked the Police to prosecute the New Patriotic Party's sympathizers who bulldozed their way into the premises of UTV and disrupted the station's live entertainment show "United Showbiz".

A group of individuals, counting about 30 in number, made a forced entry into UTV studios and halted United Showbiz for an hour.



The situation nearly became chaotic but the Police intervened, arrested sixteen of the troublemakers and restored calm.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at the Central University, admonished the New Patriotic Party to punish the invaders saying their behavior "is disgraceful to the party. They should punish them".

He further charged the Police to ensure the people face the full rigors of the law to deter others from replicating such behavior.



"Apart from they disciplining them, the Police must also send this issue to the court for the law to deal with them" to prevent future occurence...Let's end this somewhere. It is not right," he fumed.



