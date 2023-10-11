Attack on UTV: We need your energies to grow maize, cassava - Prof. Osafo advises NPP youth

Senior Psychologist at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has condemned the violent invasion of United Television on Saturday, October 7, by some members and supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Professor Joseph Osafo finds the act by the invaders unacceptable, hence complimenting the New Patriotic Party for distancing itself from the incident.



According to the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, the party didn't sanction the perpetrators.



“The NPP had not endorsed or sanctioned the disruptive actions. We strongly disapprove of such behaviour,” Richard Ahiagbah said on UTV's "United Showbiz".



Prof. Osafo, touching on the matter during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", admonished the youth, particularly those moved by their political allegiances to perpetrate violence, to channel their energies into effective ventures that enhance the progress of the nation.

He asked the youth not to allow their energies to be weaponized by political parties but rather they should utilize the energies by engaging in agriculture and other fruitful businesses.



"Such energies are powerful but they must be channeled properly...So, our youth who exuded such energies didn't act well. We need those energies in agriculture. We need maize, cassava, plantain; we are hurgry. Those energies should be properly channeled," he said.



Watch video below:



