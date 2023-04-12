Attackers of Kumawu police officer granted bail

The suspects were captured on tape in tussle with a police officer

Seven persons charged for attacking a police officer have been granted bail by the Effiduase District Court in the Ashanti Region.

Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng, and Emmanuel Mensah were arraigned before the court on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, for attacking a police officer at Kumawu.



The seventh suspect, Thomas Kusi who is on admission at the hospital following injuries he sustained during the scuffle was not in court but was also granted bail while one other suspect remains on the run.



Their arrest followed the publication of a viral video in which the suspects are seen engaging in a scuffle with a police officer attempting to disarm him of his rifle.



According to a police statement, the suspects who were occupants in an overloaded Taxi cab engaged in a scuffle with the police when they were stopped at a checkpoint near Kumawu.



Police have charged the suspects with assaulting a public officer, and conspiracy to commit a crime, while one other accused person was charged with aiding and abetting.

The prosecutors pleaded with the court to remand the accused persons to give the police ample time to complete their investigations.



The police had insisted that they might tamper with ongoing investigations if they were granted bail.



However, lawyer for the suspects, Henry Ohemeng Kumi pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail since they were not a flight risk and will avail themselves to police when needed.



The defence counsel further argued that all offences were bailable and that the charges against his client were misdemeanours.



The presiding judge, His Worship Frank Nii Ashittey Addo addressed the court before granting bail to the accused persons and said instances, where civilians attacked public officers were disturbing and a threat to national security.

He further said he will ensure the accused persons face the law if they are found guilty after investigations.



He agreed with the defence counsel that the accused persons have right to freedom and liberty and thus granted each of the seven suspects GH¢10,000 bail with one surety.



The case has been adjourned to April 28, 2023.







