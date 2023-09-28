Attacks on Alan: 'Call Wontumi to order' - Sly Tetteh tells A/R Council of Elders

Alan Kyerematen and Chairman Wontumi

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh has admonished the Council of Elders of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Ashanti Region to bring their Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, to order.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly called 'Chairman Wontumi', and the former NPP presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen seem to be picking a fight.



The former ordered party members and supporters in his Region to remove all posters, flyers and paraphenalia belonging to Alan from the party's offices following the latter's resignation from the NPP.



Order



“Once he has forfeited his membership, it is just right and fair that these items are removed from our offices.”



“In view of Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party, all his posters, banners, flyers and paraphernalia at our party offices in all the constituencies must be removed with immediate effect,” Chairman Wontumi said in a memo.

Reacting to order during an interview on UTV, Alan Kyerematen warned Chairman Wontumi to stop misbehaving towards him.



“Who brought Wontumi to the party? Today, Wontumi is going around making all kinds of noise. If he has someone to thank, it should be Alan Kyerematen. I’m the one who held his hands to the party. Who is Wontumi?



“There are some things we should not be saying but we have been quiet for too long. I brought Wontumi to the NPP and I brought him to the party for a good reason. He was a small-time businessman. Today, when we are talking about party issues, Wontumi is the one dictating,” he said.



Alan went ahead to recount how he vouched for Chairman Wontumi to become the Regional Chairman of the party and the investments he's made in the latter's political career.



“I held his hand and made him a Chairman...after he became Chairman, he was always following me, he was more than a Chief campaigner...I am saying this to praise because he was smart enough to see that Alan was the one who could guide him into politics.

“But he has to be careful with the things he has been doing for the sake of the future. If someone helps you become somebody don’t take the person for granted.”



Alan is a Liar



Alan's revelations didn't sink down well with Chairman Wontumi who clapped back saying “Alan lied about making me constituency Chairman and regional Chairman.”



"Mr. Kyerematen’s claims of introducing Chairman Wontumi to the political limelight, and making him Constituency Chairman and subsequently, Ashanti Regional Chairman are palpable falsehoods and must be treated with the contempt they deserve," his Special Assistant, Andy Owusu, said categorically in a press statement.



Bring Chairman Wontumi To Order

Hon. Sylvester Tetteh has warned Chairman Wontumi to stop his verbal attacks on Alan Kyerematen.



"He should be careful of his utterances because he is a leader and many people will follow his actions. If you sit on TV and ridicule a leader like Alan, Alan has a family and looking at the work he's done in this country, if he says he is going independent, no problem; identify your people who are party people following him and bring them closer to the elephant," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



"The Regional Council of Elders must talk to him. They should really talk to him to watch his utterances," he exclaimed.