Attempt by presidential staffer to mock Mahama backfires as social media users remind him of Akufo-Addo's plagiarism

President Akufo-Addo, Charles Tagoe and Former President Mahama

An attempt by a staff at the office of the president to accuse former President John Dramani Mahama of engaging in plagiarism on Facebook has backfired.

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe took to his Facebook page to accuse John Mahama of engaging in plagiarism when the former president on Thursday, October 27, 2022, delivered an address on Ghana’s current economic challenges under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Sharing a post on his Facebook page, Charles Tagoe sought to suggest that former President Mahama plagiarised a quote made by American playwright and screenwriter, Aaron Benjamin Sorkin.



His attempt however was met with a barrage of comments reminding him of President Akufo-Addo’s history when it comes to the issue of plagiarism.



“You should be the last person to talk about plagiarism. Nana Addo shameless [SIC] plagiarized a full speech on his first day in office,” Lingani Goodman commented under the presidential staffer’s post.

Other commenters sought to accuse the presidential staffer of engaging in a fallacy of diversion.



“You have been offered free and pragmatic solutions to help you guys bring us from this mess you have caused, unfortunately, that is not where your interest is, but rather the usual jokes. I’m not surprised though,” Tony Goodman also wrote under the post.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on various occasions been accused of appropriating speeches.



The first of such accusations was levelled against President Akufo-Addo when he delivered his inaugural address on January 7, 2017.

Former President Mahama on Thursday delivered his address at the UPSA Auditorium on the topic “Building The Ghana We Want.”



Mr Mahama in his address spoke about the current economic hardship in the country and made various proposals that he believes the government need to adopt to turn the situation around.



GHA/PEK