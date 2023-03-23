4
Attempt to change the trimester system to semester system at basic schools failed - Education Minister

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has revealed that the Ghana Education Service has no plans to change the current trimester system at the basic level to a semester system.

According to him, an attempt to change the system in 2022 was opposed by the Teacher's Unions.

He said the unions explained that the semester system was too long a period of time that it may not promote adequate teaching and learning among the pupils.

“Mr Speaker, in 2022 Chana Education Service attempted to change the trimester system that has been practised at the basic education level to a semester system.

However, the Teacher Unions were opposed to the move on the grounds that the semester system was rather too long a period of time that it may not promote adequate teaching and learning among pupils.

“In view of this, the Ministry has no plans to change the current trimester system at the basic education level to a semester system,” the Minister told parliament.

His comments come after the MP of old Tafo asked the Minister for Education whether the Ministry would re-introduce the semester system at the basic school level and the steps the minister is taking to ensure consensus between stakeholders and the ministry.



