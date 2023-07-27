Attempted bullion van robbery: 3 soldiers, others arraigned

File photo

Six men, on July 26, 2023; were arraigned before the Atasemanso Circuit Court over an attempted robbery on a bullion van belonging to a mining company in the Ahafo Region.

The alleged incident happened close to two weeks ago when the ‘gang of six’, some of them officials of the company, Golden Team Mining, were picked up by security agencies for the alleged attempt.



A Joy News report gave the name of five of the culprits as Owura Osei Antwi, a driver of the company and one Mancata David Ayaba. The three soldiers brought before the court on July 26 were WOII Emmanuel Yartey, WOI Linus Edem and WOI Francis Katamani, all of the Headquarters Central Command in Kumasi.



“They are accused of conspiring to attack and rob a bullion van belonging to Golden Team Mining company in Ahafo Hwediem in the Ahafo Region,” the Joy News reporter stated adding that they were arrested 11 days ago and put in custody.

The court after hearings granted warrants for the phones of the accused to be taken for forensic investigations. They were also granted bail of 100,000 Ghana cedis with landed properties and sureties each to be justified.



The case has since been adjourned to 21st of August.



