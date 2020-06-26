Regional News

Atua coronavirus isolation center appeals for more PPE

The COVID-19 treatment center at the Atua Government Hospital in the Eastern Region appears to be in desperate need of Personal Protective Equipment as the center is appealing to various stakeholders including corporate bodies to support them with some PPE and hygiene materials to boost its efforts to effectively curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Lower Manya Krobo Director of Health Services, Bismark Sarkodie made the appeal after receiving some PPE from the Manya Krobo COVID-19 Emergency Fund on Wednesday, 26 June 2020.



The presentation of the items including 19 pieces of complete PPE, 10 pairs of wellington boots, and 2 boxes of hand gloves, according to the co-chairman of the fund, Nene Kwesi Detse I, were aimed at assisting the center in the effective delivery of its mandate to patients.



Mr. Sarkodie while expressing profound gratitude on behalf of the health directorate and management of the Atua Government Hospital to the management of the fund for their gesture however appealed for more as most of the PPE are consumables which would run out in no time.



The health director who failed to disclose figures of cases at the facility however said some cases of the disease were on treatment at the center as it receives more cases with others being discharged.



He, therefore, appealed for more PPE as the center which serves four districts including Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, and Yilo Krobo prepares to receive more cases.



Donation to persons living with disabilities

The fund, at separate ceremonies, also presented food items including rice, oil, and canned fish to 140 Persons living with disabilities in the Upper Manya Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Districts.



President of the persons living with disabilities in Lower Manya Krobo, Isaac Partey called on the government to include PWDs in the disbursement of its soft loan scheme aimed at supporting affected businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, PWDs were equally bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government must thus reach out to them.



Mr. Partey said PWDs, just like other Ghanaian business operators, had suffered immense financial shocks to their sources of livelihood, and the best way to alleviate their plight was accessing the stimulus package to revive their crumbling businesses.



The presentation of the items was intended to offer some relief to the physically-challenged who are facing various challenges as a result of the pandemic.



Presentation to the Odumase Krobo Nursing and Midwifery Training College

Another beneficiary of the philanthropy of the Manya Krobo COVID-19 Emergency Fund on the day was the Odumase Krobo Nursing and Midwifery Training College which received 5 veronica buckets and 5 gallons of liquid soap.



The principal of the College, Mr. Joseph Eshun received the items on behalf of the school but also appealed for more of such PPE as students prepare to resume school in the coming days.



The co-chairman of the Manya Krobo COVID-19 Emergency Fund who led a team of other management members of the fund on the presentations said the pandemic was no longer being taken seriously, despite the fact that the country continued to record a high number of cases on a daily basis.



He urged members of the general public to live responsible lives and support ongoing efforts aimed at combating the spread of the virus.



Wednesday’s support, he said would not be the last as the fund would continue to explore more ways it could to support the Atua isolation center and others in need.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

