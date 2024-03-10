Atubiga leads demonstration against Fifi Kwetey’s ‘Bawumia a disgrace to Northerners’ comment

One of the demonstrators with a placard

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

Founder of the National Liberation Congress (NLC) and former presidential aspirant of the NDC, Stephen Atubiga has led a demonstration in Tamale against NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey over his "Bawumia is a disgrace to Northerners" comments.

The demonstrators who protested on the principal streets of Tamale demanded an immediate retraction and apology from Mr Kwetey.



The demonstrators, who were mostly members of the NPP student wing, TESCON and the Concerned Northern Youth, held placards, some of them reading "Bawumia and John Mahama are brothers, so [you] cannot divide them", "Fifi Kwetey, apologise or don't come to the north", among others.



Various speakers before and after the protest condemned his comments, describing such statements as ethnocentric and divisive comments.



Addressing the protestors, Mr Atubiga said similar demonstrations would be organized across the five regions of the north if Mr Kwetey refuses to apologise.

He said they would also work to make the entire northern Ghana a hostile place for the NDC General Secretary if he does not apologize.



Mr Atubiga has been leading calls for Kwetey to apologize for his comments which he made during former President John Mahama's recent 'Building Ghana Tour' to the Northern Region.



Mr Atubiga believes the NDC secretary disrespected the entire northern Ghana by referring to Dr Bawumia as a disgrace to the area.