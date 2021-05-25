Atubiga targets Mahama as his party’s 2024 flagbearer

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The newly founded National Liberation Congress Party leader, Stephen Atubiga, says he will make former President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, his party’s Flagbearer.

According to Mr. Atubiga, the proselytization of Mr. Mahama is possible on the basis that his party—National Liberation Congress—is a “clone” of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which the former president leads.



The NDC ex-member noted further in his interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ morning show on May 24, that the party is an integration of dissident groups in the NDC.



He said: “We are made up of some member cadres who held meeting on the other side, foot soldiers and those who have been neglected.”



Though indignant about the supposed actions of the NDC leadership, Mr. Atubiga indicated his support for Mr. Mahama for which reason he is willing to make him his party’s leader, if the former President will consider the proposal.

In his resignation letter to the NDC Chairman, the embattled Atubiga alleged that the party leadership have been sabotaging Mr. Mahama in his quest to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party government.



The letter read in part: “The vindictive and chameleon nature of some of these current National Executives of the NDC party and their appointed surrogates within the party headquarters carry themselves around as though seriously interested in JDM becoming a president again.



“They are the real silent cancerous tumours that must be purged from leadership positions in the coming NDC national executive elections if JDM is ever to become a president again.”



“It has always been the grand agenda of a clique of them to punish JDM as a payback time whilst the grassroots suffer in silence and hopelessness across the country,” the letter added.