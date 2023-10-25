Atuguba calls for Constitutional review

Former Justice of the Supreme Court, William Atuguba

Former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, William Atuguba, has stressed the need to protect the country’s democracy.

The former Supreme Court Judge was speaking during a public lecture and panel discussion held at the Kofi Drah Conference Centre of the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, on Tuesday, 24 October 2023.



The event focused on the role of the judiciary in safeguarding democracy in the country.



During his address, the retired Supreme Court Judge called for an immediate review of the Ghanaian constitution, describing it as flawed. He specifically highlighted the appointment of four presidential representatives to the judicial council and the practice of appointing ministers from parliament as areas of concern that need to be addressed.

In addition to his critique of the constitution, Justice Atuguba took the opportunity to praise political activists and civil society organisations in the country for their efforts in promoting democracy and good governance. He mentioned notable names such as Kevin Taylor and Professor Gyampo, acknowledging their contributions to the democratic process.



He, however, urged these activists and organisations to remain consistent in their advocacy, regardless of which political party is in power. He emphasised the importance of holding all political parties accountable and ensuring that the principles of democracy are upheld at all times.



Justice Atuguba's call for constitutional review and his recognition of the role of civil society in protecting democracy highlight the ongoing discussions and debates around governance and the rule of law in Ghana.