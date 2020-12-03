Atuntumerem Town needs more projects – Nana Appiah-Kubi

File Photo of a modern public toilet

Opinion Leaders at Atuntumerem in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region, have been asked to use their expertise to help improve the living conditions of the inhabitants.

They should also endeavour to work hard to justify their inclusion in the committee.



Nana Appiah-Kubi, Krontihene of Atuntumerem in the Kotoku Traditional Area, expressed the sentiment at a meeting with the Opinion Leaders at Atuntumerem.



The meeting, which discussed the lack of projects for the township was also used to address the falling standards of education in the area, amidst COVID-19 protocols.

Nana Appiah-Kubi asked them to use their exuberant energy to work tirelessly to bring more social amenities to the community, since the area had not seen any meaningful development for years.



He appealed to the district assembly and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to assist the town to improve on the unhygienic sanitation, by constructing public toilet for the town.



The Krontihene told journalists that the priority of the Opinion Leaders was to liaise with the district office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to request for qualified teachers to help arrest the falling standards of education in the area.