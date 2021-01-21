Atwima Mponua Chiefs call on Akufo-Addo to retain DCE

Williams Darko, DCE, Atwima Mponua District

Source: Nana Osei, Contributor

Traditional rulers and opinion leaders in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region have praised Honorable Williams Darko, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area for his astounding performance, and are thus, calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to retain him in his position to continue the matchless developmental projects he has commenced in the area.

In a press conference held by the chief of Sreso Timpom, Nana Dwumah Frimpong III while addressing the gathering stated that, the DCE has proven beyond doubt he places the development and welfare of residents ahead of his own interests.



“Since he assumed office, he has not failed once in carrying out his duties and deserves another tenure to complete the initiatives he started. We are calling on President Akufo Addo to maintain him; in order for him to continue the good work he has started in the district,” he averred.



On Education, the Atwima Mponua District Assembly led by the DCE, Williams Yaw Darko has constructed 36 different infrastructural projects for basic and Senior High Schools across the district. He has also expanded the school feeding program.



The Assembly also procured and supplied mono and dual desk to Basic schools across the district and provided financial support to students in the district.



On health, the DCE constructed CHIPS compounds in selected communities within the district, including, Anweafutu, Berdabour, AntwiAgyeikrom, and Okyerekrom.

Through Honorable Williams Darko's leadership, he has provided hospital beds and other hospital ancillary items to selected health centres.



On sanitation, Williams Darko together with the Assembly has constructed plenty of Community toilets in communities like Anyinamso, Serebourso, Kotokuom, AntwiAgyeikrom, Kuffour camp and others.



On electrification, the DCE facilitated the connection of 100 communities to the national grid and supplied and installed about 1,000 pieces of streetlights across the district.



The DCE thought it wise to construct Police station at Mpasatia, Bayerebon No 5, and Sreso Timpom to boost security in the locality.



DCE Darko also ensured 176KM roads contract for the area was duly executed to improve the road network in the area. Thanks to his good negotiations, Mpasatia to Bedaabour is now tarred road, Kwanfifini to Kotokuom is ongoing, Gyereso to Anansu ongoing, Amangoase to Ntobroso-Achiase, Bayerebon roads, Nyinahin town roads, Mpasatia town roads are all under construction.

Another of his key achievements is social protection. The Assembly increased LEAP beneficiaries households; which required him to expand scope of the initiative to cover more households and supported people living with disabilities.



Again; the District Assembly block abandoned since 2008 is now near completion.



Nana Dwumah Frimpong lll added that, almost all communities in the district were connected to the national grid without a hitch due to DCE’s effective implementation.



Additionally, Nana Dwumah Frimpong lll said through the leadership of the industrious Honorable Williams Darko, there is peace in district capital Nyinahin and its environs.



According to the chiefs, the NPP government has given the district unprecedented developmental projects over the last three and half years.

"Williams Yaw Darko is the best DCE we have ever had since the creation of the District", the visibly excited chief remarked.



The chiefs said they are happy and thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and NPP for bringing Williams Yaw Darko. "He respects us, he is our son and he always pay attention to our needs and concerns," he added



Meanwhile, some elements within the constituency are peddling lies against the DCE in the media.



The Akan adage; "de3 woforo dua pa no, na y3 pia no" which means that we support a man who climbs a good tree holds that competent people should be spurred on to continue to deliver on their tasks and duties. Honorable Williams Darko deserves another tenure as he performed remarkably well during the last election for the party. We also wish that Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah is also maintained.

