Atwima Mponua District to have ultramodern court edifice completed in six months - DCE

Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti region is currently one of the leading districts in Ghana in terms of infrastructural and communities development.

The district has over 530 communities; making it Ghana's number one district with highest number of communities.



But for the Akufo Addo-led NPP Government, the district would have remained poor in terms of infrastructural development.



After keeping its campaign promise to the good people of Atwima Mponua to give the district capital, Nyinahin a facelift of its inner roads, the NPP government through the excellent leadership of Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah-MP for Atwima Mponua and his able DCE-Hon. Williams Yaw Darko has also been able to secure the district an ultramodern court edifice that will host both a Circuit court and the Magistrate court in two separate chambers within the same edifice.



Updating the Atwima Mponua NPP Communication Team Members on the many achievements of the NPP government in the district, on Friday 2nd April 2021 at the party's constituency office, Hon. Williams Darko stated that through the proper lobbying skills of the Member of Parliament- Hon. Isaac Asiamah and himself, the district has secured fund from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) for that unprecedented court project.

He eulogized the Chief Justice, Justice Annin Yeboah for his timely approval and support for the project.



"The contractor has started work, and will use six months to complete the project" the DCE stated.



The project also comes with a well furnished bungalow that will house the judges and other judicial service workers in the district.



The Atwima Mponua magistrate court currently operates in a rented place which poses a serious financial and other technical challenges to the delivery of justice in the district.