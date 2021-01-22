Atwima Mponua NPP ‘disappointed’ Akufo-Addo left Asiamah from ministerial list

Former Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) wing in the Atwima Mponua Constituency in the Ashanti Region says it is disappointed in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for removing Member of Parliament (MP), Isaac Kwame Asiamah, from the position of Minister of Youth and Sports.

This comes in the wake of the president nominating former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and MP for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency Mustapha Ussif as the minister-designate, in replacement of Mr Asiamah.



The NPP constituents say they are yet to come to terms with the removal of their MP from the ministerial position as they say with the massive successes he chalked during his 4-year tenure in office, they don’t know why the president will by-pass him.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, NPP Constituency Organiser Bismark Oboobi told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the news came to us as a surprise especially when [we] realized the MP is no more the Sports Minister and has not been reappointed to [any] other sector in the Akufo-Addo second-term administration.”



The obviously disappointed Bismark Oboobi also explained that “although the youth is disappointed in the recent appointment, the onus lies on the president to appoint and fire so in the president’s own wisdom if he deems it needful to sideline our MP in his second term appointment, so be it”.