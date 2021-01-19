Atwima Mponua residents want DCE sacked

Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Nyinahin, Kyekyewere, Sreso Timpom, Achiase, Baakoniaba, Adobawora, Mmontomoruso, and other communities within the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region have called on the President to sack the District Chief Executive, Mr. William Yaw Darko.

They contend that the DCE has performed abysmally in his first term hence he should be axed.



The groups by name Patriots of Atwima Mponua, Concerned Youth of Nyinahin, Kyekyewere Youth Association, and Adobawora elders group told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the DCE has a poor working relationship and also worked against the party’s victory in 2020.



According to them, he has failed to perform to the expectation of the people he claims to be serving.



The group accused the DCE of having no respect for the chiefs and neglect of the NPP members within the district.



They alleged that the DCE, both in conduct and in speech fueled factionalism by selectively working with few preferred NPP executives.



“Our DCE has no respect for the chiefs, “I mean the owners of the land. Because they are non-partisan, they are not showing it. They will explode in the future,” the group added.

The group accused Mr. William Darko of sidelining them and disregarding party structures in the discharge of his duties.



The statement asserted that the Atwima Mponua development has been stagnant for the past four years during “your era as president as a result of a DCE who is not qualified to be in that office.”



According to the statement, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Kwame Asiamah lobbied for this man to be appointed as DCE for the district knowing he can work hard to change the district but has failed him and the people in the district.



“Mr. President, why did you appoint such a wicked and lazy person as DCE who couldn’t even bring any development in his electoral area when he was an assembly member”. We do not want to mention names of people else it may trigger disunity within the NPP.



“Mr. President, the MP was blamed for no projects but the constituents must also blame the DCE, William Yaw Darko for using the district common fund for his family and friends,” the statement explained.



It noted that the DCE has enriched himself within the last four years, adding that “If a man who was working as an accounting officer at SHS is now buying cars, building mansions for himself whilst the whole district is suffering in terms of development, it should tell you the danger we have ahead in the next four years.”

“Moreover, our security, sanitation, road network, employment etc issues are worst under this DCE. He drives around busily doing nothing! He cannot as a DCE show us just two projects he has been able to do as DCE in the last four years. The BNI must come and investigate him,” the statement appealed.



It stressed that “We need a change in the DCEship now so that Atwima Mponua can develop again."



The leader of the group, Philip Owusu said they will resist any attempt to retain the DCE.



He said they can’t entertain for another four years.