Atwima Nwabiagya North: Teacher forced to apologise over ‘school feeding’ brouhaha

Class 1 teacher at Aninkroma D/A Primary school, Abean Serwaah Mankosa

The basic one teacher of Aninkrom D/A Primary whose gestures towards her pupils elicited various reactions from the publics, has rendered an apology to authorities over her actions.

The teacher, Lovia Mankosa, popularly known as Abena Serwaah Mankosa, wrote on her Facebook page that her intension was to “augment government’s efforts at feeding the kids” but not to discredit it, hence apologised for her unintended misrepresentation.



Read her full statement below



“I want to state and put it on record:



“At nowhere on my Facebook post that I Lovia Mankosa known as Abenah Serwaah Mankosa on this platform has stated that the government of Ghana does not do school feeding at Aninkroma D/A primary school.



“Through out my post on Facebook I never solicited for anyone to give me rice, maize or any food item to cook for the kids.



“All that I have done in my small way is to solicit for egg, kalypo, nosemask, Veronica bucket, bowls, biscuit and sachete water to augment the government efforts at feeding the kids

“But if for any reason my kind gesture has given the impression that the government of Ghana does not do school feeding in Aninkroma D/A primary school then I apologise.”Lovia Makosa



Prior to the apology, Madam Mankosa was reportedly summoned at the office of the District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Adankwame District, Ashanti Region, where she was questioned for soliciting funds from the public via her social media platform to feed the pupils on basis that the school has not been included in Government’s school feeding programme.



The reports suggested that she was being accused of soliciting for the funds for personal gains, but the teacher denied the allegations, stating that her gesture was void of personal interests.



In her interview with Angel News, she argued that the students needed to be motivated to learn because “they are at the building stage,” a stage where they would need a strong foundation for their respective futures.



Furthermore, the children are products of “ignorance, poverty and unplanned births,” therefore to motivate them, especially to condition them against truancy, she decided to provide them with snacks and other food complements weekly.



She however noted that she has been doing so for the past three years, except this time, a lot more had to be done to make for the time lost when schools were closed in the height of the covid-19 pandemic—the reason for the funds since her meagre salary could not sustain it.