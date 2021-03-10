Atwima community gets mechanised borehole

A farming community in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality has benefited from a mechanised borehole to address its water challenges.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand-over the facility to the Atwima community, Mr Martin De-Porres Darko, the Assembly Member of the area, said the facility was constructed through the support of Akwadiaso Company Limited.



He said it was important for the community to get such a facility to help stem water challenges.



"The inhabitants have been complaining about water problems since I was elected Assembly Member so I had to negotiate with the company to get them one."

Mr Darko thanked the Director of the company and expressed the hope that the facility would help ease water problems in the community.



He urged the residents to develop a management system to ensure proper maintenance of the facility.



Nana Adu Gyamfi, the Gyaasehene of the area, on behalf of the community expressed gratitude to the Director of Akwadiaso Company and the Assembly Member for the swift response and promised proper maintenance of the facility.