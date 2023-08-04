Audio of Hawa Koomson dragging Kennedy Agyapong on NPP WhatsApp platform pops up

Hawa Koomson and Kennedy Agyapong

An audio recording purported to be of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson criticising Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on a WhatsApp platform has emerged.

In the viral voice note shared by One Ghana TV on YouTube, Hawa Koomson is heard accusing Kennedy Agyapong of being a braggart who ends up using the help he gives to people to insult them.



According to her, she has had reason to refuse help from Kennedy Agyapong who is a businessman and an acclaimed financier of the NPP due to his loudmouth.



“I am not one of those who will receive his help for him to go out and trumpet for the entire world to hear. In 2012 when he said he giving out cars I inquired from Butey and he told me that I had to pay something small which was GHC500 at the time. I told him I won’t pay because the Toyota Corolla I was using was stronger than the Hyundai he was going to give me.



"Also, because I know Kennedy Agyapong will turn around to insult you in the future whenever he helps you and knowing that I didn’t want to be insulted in the future, I did not go for the car.



“So I am not part of those Kennedy Agyapong gives help. That is why when he came to Christ for All Mission to brag and I heard about it I called KT Hammond and Afenyo Markin that these are the lies Kennedy has come to Kasoa to peddle so I want to confront him. Thankfully to God, I met him at KT Hammond’s office where I confronted him and told him my mind because I know I don’t have my hand in his mouth,” she said.

The statement by Hawa Koomson was in response to what she said was an attack by a pro-Ken NPP member on the party’s WhatsApp platform in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.



The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture who has openly declared her support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP flagbearer contest also accused Kennedy Agyapong of not being a true member of the party.



“I am not part of those Kennedy Agyapong takes care of and if Ken Agyapong is a true NPP member he would not threaten to abandon the party to go and live abroad if he is not voted for.



"As a true member will you follow someone with such a mindset; someone who says he won’t work for the party if he loses a contest. Would he expect anyone to come and work for him if he wins?” she questioned.



Hawa Koomson goes on to allege that Kennedy Agyapong has made money from the NPP through contracts but is now is now insisting that he is elected flagbearer because of his assistance to the party.

