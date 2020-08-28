General News

Audit Board promotes Lawrence Ayagiba as Deputy Auditor General

Deputy Auditor General, Lawrence Ayagiba

The Board of Ghana’s Audit Service has promoted Lawrence Ayagiba as the Deputy Auditor-General.

A circular to staff indicated that Mr Ayagiba was successful at a recently held interview, hence the promotion.



The Board of the Audit Service has also promoted Vera Quashie to the position of Assistant Auditor-General.



The Promotions come after Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu was asked by the President to act as the Auditor-General following the directive for Mr Daniel Yao Domelovo to proceed on leave.

Given the latest promotions, it is not known if Mr Domelovo will return to occupy his position as Auditor-General after his mandatory leave.





