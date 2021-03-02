Audit Service Board challenges Domelevo’s nationality, date of birth

Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelovo

The Audit Service Board has written to President Akufo-Addo challenging the nationality of embattled Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo, Starr News sources have said.

The board has also written to Mr Domelevo raising concerns over his date of birth claiming he has reached retirement age.



In a recent correspondence, the board said “Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1st June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1st October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.



“On 25th October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region. The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28th February 1996 is 1st June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region”.

Mr Domelevo who has been on forced leave since last year and is due to return on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in response said: “Either my father wrongly mentioned Agbatofe in Togo as his home town to me, or I misconstrued it at the time… My mother is also a Ghanaian.



“The register has Yaw as part of my name and also provides my date of birth as 1st June 1961 – this corresponds with Thursday or Yaw- the day of the week on which I was born.”