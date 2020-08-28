General News

Audit Service Board is compromised and must be dissolved - Prof. Kwaku Azar

Professor Kwaku Azar

Renowned lawyer and academic, Prof. Kwaku Azar, known in real life as Stephen Kwaku Asare has called for the dissolution of the Audit Service Board.

Prof. Azar said the Board Is Compromised severely hence the need to dissolve it.



Prof. Azar's call comes after the Audit Service Board solely appointed a Deputy Auditor-General and an Assistant Auditor-General without involving the embattled Auditor-General, Mr. Domelevo in the appointment process. Domelevo was not informed even, he added.



This, Prof Azar said, is a clear and serious breach of the Constitution that governs the land.

He further added that the appointments made and decisions taken by the board without the involvement of Mr. Domelevo are null and void.



Prof Azar further advises leadership of Parliament to forcefully speak to the issue in support of the now-on-leave Auditor-General, who is accountable to them.



He also admonish the media to not relent on the issue until the right thing is done and the issue resolved.

