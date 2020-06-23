Health News

Audit staff donate PPEs to three health institutions

George Swanzy Winful presenting the medical items to the various health representatives

Staff of the Audit Service have donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to three health institutions to augment government’s efforts at equipping health facilities and reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The beneficiary facilities were the National Ambulance Service, Adabraka Polyclinic and The Public Health and Reference Laboratory in Tamale. The PPE were made up of KN95 nose masks, hand gloves, alcohol-based sanitizers, surgical masks and coveralls at a total cost of GH¢116,000.00.



The National Ambulance Service was presented with 1,000 KN95 Nose Mask, 6,000 pieces of Hand Gloves, 2,500 pieces of Surgical Masks, 225 litres of Hand Sanitizers.



The Adabraka Polyclinic received 500 pieces of KN95 Nose Mask, 8,000 pieces of Hand Gloves, 4,500 pieces of Surgical Masks and 300 litres of Hand Sanitizers and 70 pieces of Coveralls.



The Public Health and Reference Laboratory, Tamale took delivery of 500 pieces of KN 95 Nose Mask, 6,000 pieces of Hand Gloves, 2,500 pieces of Surgical Masks, 225 litres of Hand Sanitizers and 30 pieces of coveralls.



At a short presentation ceremony, the Deputy Auditor-General (DAG) in charge of Central Government Audits Department, Mr. George Swanzy Winful, lauded health personnel for their sacrifices and encouraged them to continue giving off their best. He said the gesture was the Service’s support to medical staff to indicate our gratitude for their sacrifices in this period of Covid-19 pandemic.



Mr. Winful pleaded with the general public to observe all the precautionary measures given by the Ghana Health Service to help defeat the world’s enemy, COVID-19.





The DAG in charge of District Assemblies Audit Department, Mr. Blessed Baffuor-Atta, charged the health workers to make good use of the PPE to achieve the intended purpose.



The Deputy Director of Operations at the National Ambulance Service, Mr. Foster Ansong- Bridjan, expressed gratitude to the staff of the Service for their support. He said inadequate PPE affects the efficient management of cases and expose health personnel to dangers of infection.



He, therefore, appealed to all philanthropists to help the Ambulance Service to serve the nation.



A Medical Laboratory Scientist at the Public Health and Reference Laboratory, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, said the donation had come at an opportune time because the Laboratory currently provided testing services for suspected Covid-19 patients in eight regions in the middle and northern belts of the country.



The Administrator of the Adabraka Polyclinic, Mr. George Boakye Yiadom, said the items would go a long way to protect the lives of health personnel and also reduce the amount of internally generated funds that the facility spent on PPE.

Source: Audit Service, Contributor

