Austin Gamey predicts GES becoming useless if DG is not replaced

Austin Gamey

Labor Consultant, Austin Gamey, fears the Ghana Education Service (GES) will become a non-functional body if the newly appointed Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah is kept at post.

Three teacher unions, have embarked on a strike action to demand for the removal removal of newly appointed Director General of the GES.



The unions; National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) consider Dr. Nkansah as not having any qualifications in education, making him unfit for the position.



“If Dr. Nkansah is not removed and forced to remain at post, he will not perform because he will not receive the cooperation of the unions. If he doesn’t receive any cooperation from the unions, he can’t function and will eventually become a useless person in that position. If that is the case, then the GES will come to a standstill, affecting the schools and students,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.

Although he perceives Dr. Nkansah as a fine and capable man, he (Austin Gamey) fears he (Dr. Nkansah) will not fit into the system he’s been appointed to serve in, with the possibility of him also suffering series of sabotages from the unions and his office.



Austin Gamey described actions of the teacher unions as a reflection of Ghana’s democracy.



The proactive labour consultant insists the Ministry of Education and teacher unions had several alternatives to prevent things from escalating. He however added that a consensus can be arrived at and the strike called of.