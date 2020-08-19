Regional News

Australian High Commissioner-designate presents letters to Foreign Minister

Mr Andrews said both Australia and Ghana shared a common stand on human rights etc

Gregory Andrews, the Australian High Commissioner-designate to Ghana, has presented his open letters to madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in Accra.

The Minister congratulated Mr Andrews on his new appointment to Ghana and said the relations between Ghana and Australia had been longstanding, warm and friendly since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries shortly after Ghana’s Independence in 1957.



She said the bond between the two countries was growing steadily in recent times, and stated that both countries had reinforced their cooperation by collaborating on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues bordering on political, economic, trade, investment, technology, security and culture.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey conveyed on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, appreciation for the various assistance provided by Australia in support of Ghana’s developmental agenda, particularly in the areas of human resource development.



She commended Australian mining companies operating in Ghana for their immense contribution to the industry.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey noted that though bilateral trade between them was modest, it was her expectation that it would improve with the coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which would create a huge market, an opportunity for Australian investors to explore.



She urged Australian investors to take advantage of the development and the conducive business environment in Ghana as a springboard to access the continental market.

She mentioned Ghana's solidarity and mutual support in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that had badly hit the global economy and stated that the traditional friendship between Ghana and Australia would become even stronger as the two countries jointly battled the pandemic.



The Minister expressed the hope that Mr Andrews would continue the good works of his predecessors and that his tenure would witness the further strengthening of the already excellent relations and cooperation between the two countries.



She emphasized Ghana's commitment towards consolidating existing ties and expanding the scope of economic and technical cooperation between them.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey assured Mr Andrews that government would collaborate and support him to ensure a successful duty tour in Ghana.



On his part, Mr Andrews said both Australia and Ghana shared a common stand on human rights, freedom of speech, democracy, and gender equality.



He said the two countries also shared common interest in climate change and sustainable development and in UN peacekeeping operations; adding that Australia would continue to support activities of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

