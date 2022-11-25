2
Menu
News

Australian High Commissioner hails 'cheerful and pleasant' Ghanaians

Berenice Owen Jones Ghanaweb Australia High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones has said it is absolutely in place for  Ghanaians to be tagged as hospitable people.

Berenice Owen-Jones opines that her experience as a High Commissioner in the West African country is a good one because of the pleasant nature of Ghanaians.

She detailed that her engagements with Ghanaians have left with her pleasant experiences and that she is in awe of the hospitable and welcoming nature of Ghanaians.

"Let's start with the spirit of the people. They are pleasant, cheerful, and smiling even in the face of adversity. I know that Ghana is going through a difficult time at the moment but people are unfailingly smiling and there is such a nice atmosphere. It's almost becoming a cliché that Ghanaians are so warm. It's true," the High Commissioner said.

Berenice Owen-Jones also opened up on the most exciting and satisfying aspect of her diplomatic life.

According to her, engaging with the local people on a project fills her with a sense of fulfillment as she is able to interact with and appreciate their unique issues.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study