Australian High Commissioner hails 'cheerful and pleasant' Ghanaians

Australia High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones has said it is absolutely in place for Ghanaians to be tagged as hospitable people.

Berenice Owen-Jones opines that her experience as a High Commissioner in the West African country is a good one because of the pleasant nature of Ghanaians.



She detailed that her engagements with Ghanaians have left with her pleasant experiences and that she is in awe of the hospitable and welcoming nature of Ghanaians.



"Let's start with the spirit of the people. They are pleasant, cheerful, and smiling even in the face of adversity. I know that Ghana is going through a difficult time at the moment but people are unfailingly smiling and there is such a nice atmosphere. It's almost becoming a cliché that Ghanaians are so warm. It's true," the High Commissioner said.

Berenice Owen-Jones also opened up on the most exciting and satisfying aspect of her diplomatic life.



According to her, engaging with the local people on a project fills her with a sense of fulfillment as she is able to interact with and appreciate their unique issues.