Australian High Commissioner opens up on most fulfilling part of her diplomatic life

Berenice Owen-Jones

Australia's High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones has intimated that her work as a High Commissioner gets to its most satisfying moment when she finds herself working on development projects.

According to her, such projects offer her the opportunity to connect with people of different cultures and exposures.



She is of the view that her job is mainly divided into two halves - the formal and the informal.



"There is a very formal part of the job. For example, a couple of months ago, I had the privilege of presenting credentials to your President at the Jubilee House. That was incredible. It was such a beautifully orchestrated ceremony," she said.

She added that " I love going out to the community, particularly working on development projects. That's more of rolling up your sleeves but it's incredibly satisfying because you feel you are making a difference in those communities."



In August 2022, the High Commission and Lift Us Foundation, through a partnership, provided a solar system for the Siamekome Island Community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.