Australian family supports Lower Axim Traditional Authority

Jeremy List (black) doing the presentation while Cameron (middle), Joshua poses for the camera

Source: Paul Andoh, Contributor

An Australian family living in Ghana has donated educational materials to help promote quality education in the rural areas of the Lower Axim Traditional Area in the Western Region of Ghana.

The siblings, Jeremy List, Cameron List, and Joshua List, who live in Ghana, presented one hundred and eighty (180) sets of stories, reading and textbooks, fifty packets of crayons, fifty sets of mono desks for primary level, and a multipurpose playing swing to the Nkosuohene of Lower Axim Traditional Area of the Western Region, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa in Accra on Monday afternoon.



The three siblings' gesture is an extension of their commitment to education in the traditional area since 2017, when they sponsored mathematical sets for the final year Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as well as supported the training of thirty-five (35) young girls invocation, specifically dressmaking and hairdressing, in 2019.



Mr. Jeremy List, who is also the Operations Director of BCM International and Ghana, a Ghanaian Mining and Construction firm, presented the items and emphasized the importance of his family's commitment to giving to humanity over the years, thus the gesture to support the traditional authority of Lower Axim.



“We, the List Family, comprised of myself, Cameron, and Joshua, will continue to support the community in which we live, particularly the needy and vulnerable, particularly in rural areas of the country; we have been living in Ghana since 1994 and we understand how important and community service is to the benefit of society.”



He went on to say that through his siblings and their friends in Ghana and Australia, there are plans to mobilize resources such as educational materials, clothes, toys, and other basic necessities to improve effective teaching and learning in some of the country's rural areas.

Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, the Nkosuohene (Development and Welfare Chief) of Lower Axim Traditional Area, for his part, praised the List family for their unwavering support for the traditional authority in his jurisdiction and urged them to continue.



“On behalf of my Paramount Chief, Awulae Attibrukusu III, and the entire traditional council, we are grateful for this support, which is aimed at improving education in some rural areas of our jurisdiction. We are also grateful for your overwhelming support over the years, such as assisting in the distribution of over 1500 mathematical sets to all final year BECE candidates of Nzema East Municipal”



Mr. Cameron List, Business Development Manager of BCM International and Ghana, also assured of their collaboration with developmental agents of the society to influence the living conditions of their people.



“Through our influence, we as education-oriented siblings ensured that BCM International and Ghana supported the 2020 Sixth annual Western Region Independence Day inter-district JHS Quiz Competition held for the thirteen (13) Municipal and District Assemblies of the Western Region at Wassa Akropong in March this year as Gold Sponsors of the programs.”