Australian parliamentary delegation visits Australian, Ghanaian-owned clothing manufacturer YEVU

An Australian parliamentary delegation on October 2, 2023 embarked on a visit to YEVU Foundation, an Australian and Ghanaian-owned clothing manufacturer providing sustainable employment to marginalized Ghanaians, especially women.

The delegation led by the President of the Senate, Hon Sue Lines explored the foundation's unique approach and structure, which have been instrumental in making a positive impact on individuals, families, and communities.



Speaking to journalists after the tour of the facility, President Sue Lines expressed satisfaction stating "I am excited to be here and to see that young women and young men are learning new skills and are making beautiful clothing."



For her part, Ms Liesl Tesch, MP said "I thank you so very much. Visiting your workshop is my happy place. The fabrics and the patterns bring me joy and I look forward to wearing your clothing.”



For nearly a decade, the YEVU Foundation has been at the forefront of ethical clothing manufacturing in Ghana. With a commitment to producing high-quality and internationally competitive fashion apparel, the foundation has become a key player in the industry.

Operating from a fully equipped facility in Accra, the foundation takes pride in creating a happy, safe, and welcoming space for its workforce. Here, skilled artisans come together to cut, sew, design, sample, learn, and create, fostering a vibrant and collaborative environment.



Historically, the YEVU Foundation has been the sole supplier to its partner, YEVU Clothing—a socially responsible label proudly made in Ghana. This partnership exemplifies the foundation's dedication to creating sustainable jobs and empowering local talent.



At the heart of the YEVU Foundation's success lies its distinctive structure, built on the principles of collaboration and prioritizing its people. Established in 2012 by YEVU Clothing, the foundation aimed to generate employment opportunities in Ghana while nurturing a skilled workforce capable of producing 100% of YEVU Clothing.