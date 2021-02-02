Authorities express worry over depletion of 'beautiful' Elmina beachfront by residents

The beautiful green scenery is gradually getting destroyed by residents

Mr. Frank Martey Korli, Central Regional Director of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) has condemned the development along the OLA-Elmina Highway beachfront.

The beautiful green environment, particularly the evergreen grasses and coconut trees that had for several years been protecting the beauty of the coastal stretch from erosion have been removed giving way for destruction.



According to Mr. Korli, the situation is counterproductive to the government’s sea defense project aimed at protecting beaches and their environs against encroachment and environmental deterioration.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) over the disturbing trend, he noted with concern that the country’s beaches are increasingly becoming smaller for its fishermen due to other competing needs along the coast coupled with the rising levels of the sea.



He lamented that the tourism industry is gradually taking over and pushing the fishing communities out of business, a situation he explained would have dire economic consequences on the nation if not checked.

“What they are doing has serious environmental, social effects capable of bringing chaos,” he warned.



“If development is carried out at the reservations of the highway, and there is a scud or accident, the impact will be dire, the likely negative impact that it will have is very enormous,” he added.



He however urged the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly not to politicize the issue, but work effectively in the national interest to wipe out all forms of illegalities along that stretch.