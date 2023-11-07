Authorities of Ada SHS detail how 2 students who sneaked out of campus got drowned

File photo

Authorities of Ada Senior High School (SHS) have briefed parents on how two students who sneaked out of campus on Sunday, November 5, 2023, while church service was ongoing got drowned.

According to a communiqué from the school’s administration to parents, the deceased persons had been warned by a resident of the dangers of getting to the Ada River, which had overflown its banks.



Read the full text of the letter to parents below:



Dear parents,



With saddened heart, I write to announce a very sad and unfortunate incident that happened on campus yesterday,Sunday, November 5, 2023.



Two students sneaked out of campus to go and swim whilst church service was in session.



Information gathered has it that, although the Akosombo spillage didn’t affect campus life, the Ada river had overflown its banks and they were cautioned by an old woman who met them on the way but they did not listen.

Another person warned the first boy on the side in which he was swimming to, but again he didn’t listen.



The second student tried to rescue the first student when he sensed danger but unfortunately the two couldnt survive. The two bodies have been sent to the morgue.



Though its no fault of the school authorities, i am with this note admonishing all parents to strictly and sincerely talk to and warn their children against disobeying school rules and to avoid the river as possible as they can.



Secondly, the school has announced a PTA meeting scheduled to take place on the 18th of November 2023.



All parents must endeavour to attend accordingly.