Automobile dealers want government to refund customs duties after seizure of vehicles by EOCO

EOCO LOGO

The Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana, has asked government to return the duties paid on the vehicles seized by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to General Secretary of the Chamber, George Dumenu, paying back the duties will help them reduce their losses



.



The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) announced they retrieved thirty-seven vehicles suspected to have been stolen from the United States of America (USA) and Canada.



The exercise which was carried out in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), was based on an intelligence-led operation.

In a press statement, EOCO said these vehicles were retrieved from some garages in Ghana, on December 9, 2022 and the suspects have since been questioned and granted bail.



Reacting to this development the General Secretary of the Chamber, George Dumenu described the development as frustrating.



“This is frustrating. All your resources have gone to waste. So the government should come to our aid and if possible, all the monies we have paid to customs be refunded to us,” citinewsroom.com quoted George Dumenu as having said.



NYA/WA