Avail yourselves for the vaccination exercise – Mahama urges Ghanaians

Former President John Dramani Mahama went for his COVID-19 jab

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to avail themselves for the vaccination exercise to help fight the deadly COVID-19 virus.

According to him, the various conspiracy theories on social media should be disregarded.



The former President who took his jab today at the Police hospital indicated that Ghanaians and Africans should not even be part of people spreading falsehood about the vaccine because Africans have been vaccinated since childhood.



He noted that if not for similar vaccines, diseases such as polio, measles and other childhood diseases would have killed a number of people in the country so it’s imperative that they avail themselves for the exercise.

Meanwhile, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfour Osei Tutu II and his wife have also taken their jab to allay the fears of the people of the Ashanti region.



Reports indicate that 16 districts will be served in the Ashanti Region.