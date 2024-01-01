Avoid alcohol, side chicks if you want to experience God’s power in 2024 – Agyinasare

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and head of Perez Chapel International, has advised Christians to abstain from alcohol usage if they wish to experience God’s might in the year 2024.

Speaking to his congregation, Archbishop Agyinasare urged them to make prayer a top priority if they want the year to be full of benefits and God’s might.



It was one of the ten things he mentioned in his sermon that can help individuals experience God’s power.



He quoted Ephesians 5:18 which reads “And do not be drunk with wine, in which is dissipation; but be filled with the Spirit, speaking to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual”, to support his call.



“Stop drinking alcohol. Stop being high with whisky and being high with beer. If you want to be high, be high with the power of the holy ghost.”



He also warned them against adopting wicked tactics to make money, noting people who join secret groups and perform rituals merely to make money at whatever cost.

He stated that Christians must have a spiritual drive to gain money and invest some of it in God’s cause, but they should not do so through blood sacrifices by joining secret societies.



According to the great man of God, Christians must avoid all types of evil and be godly in order to experience God’s power and for God’s plan to be completed.



To the married men, he advised them to stop chasing after side chicks and also asked the young ladies to stop going after married men and instead focus on dedicating themselves to God and praying for their husbands.



He said Christians must receive the Holy Spirit baptism, which manifests through the speaking of tongues.



He said that although people can mock speaking in tongues, the Bible recognises that those who speak in tongues do not speak to men but to God.